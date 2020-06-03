(EAST ORANGE, N.J.(CBSNewYork) – People of all faiths came together to pray in the parking lot of East Orange Campus High School on Wednesday.
CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports many stayed in their cars to respect social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Ted Green said the gathering was a way for the community to come together in support of those affected by coronavirus, injustice and the death of George Floyd.
“We have been going through a lot,” said Mayor Green.
The faithful honked their horns in agreement as clergy asked for guidance from above.
East Orange resident Alice Richards was among those in attendance.
“I just thank everyone around the world who are standing with us. We are making history. We will never forget it,” Richards said.
Rev. Dr. Kenneth Mitchem, Bishop Victor Agee, Imam Abdoul Aziz Ouedrago and Rabbi Karen Perolman offered their words to lift the spirits of those in attendance.