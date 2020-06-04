Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn late Wednesday night.
There was a police-involved shooting around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of Church and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush.
Police say at least one officer was shot.
Three officers in total were taken to Kings County Hospital with injuries. All three are expected to survive.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and information about any possible suspects was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
