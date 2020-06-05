



— The second phase for reopening New York’s economy begins on Long Island next week.

Some restrictions are being lifted but questions linger.

Phase 2 will soon be welcomed in, but what does that entail?

“I’m not really clear what will be opening,” one woman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

“I would like to know what it is. Is it the salons?” another woman said.

“Hopefully on Wednesday, we will be able to open up. They’ll be able to get cut, color and blow-dry services,” said Jennifer Frisina, of Luxe & Co. blow-dry bar in Babylon.

Phase 2 means yes for hair salons and barbershops; they can open, mostly by appointment.

But it’s still a no to manicures, pedicures, threading, waxing, facials and tattoos.

“Wednesday can’t come fast enough. On all our Zoom calls, everyone is looking a little ragged, and they need to get to barber and the salon,” said Matt McDonough with Babylon-Is-Back.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Lisa Scrofano’s Capitol Barber has been in Babylon since 1930.

‘I’m very anxious to see my clients,” she said. “As far as recouping what we’ve lost the last three months, that won’t happen.”

One in three report they are currently unemployed on Long Island, praying things change next week.

Retail, in-store shopping, will open with restrictions. So too will real estate, rental, professional services, auto leasing and outdoor dining.

Companies and stores may operate at only 50% capacity, which can be done by staggering shifts.

Employees must wear masks and be tested every two weeks for the coronavirus.

RELATED STORY: Long Island Restaurant Owners Calling For Governor To Ease Rules On Outdoor Dining

There is a lot of pressure on New York State to speed things up.

“I believe we can accelerate reopening,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “We would welcome an earlier Phase 2.”

“I do believe that we can start quickening it because, again, the two words: common sense,” Babylon Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer said.

“I think we’re ready. I think we are done with [masks],” one woman said.

But the message from health experts — wear the mask and social distance or we could see a new surge on Long Island.