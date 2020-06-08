



CBS2’s Jessica Moore remembers a Queens man who devoted his life to his family.

Video from Joseph Jurczak’s 60th birthday party captures his personality so well. It shows a shy grin on his face, because Joey was the center of attention that day. It’s a far cry from his preference- focusing on how to help others.

Joey was known for his total dedication to family. He decided to forego college and instead go straight to work to support his single mother.

He was selfless, one time literally risking his own life to save a friend who’d fallen between two train cars.

Not a day went by without Joey calling his three siblings, who say Joey was the happiest, most bubbly and protective person they know.

He would always say, “I don’t care what happens when I die, I just want the same family when I come back.”

Joey’s faith was central to his life, and he often stood up for what was right even when it wasn’t popular.

Joey loved clothes and Chinese food, almost as much as he loved telling jokes..

He wasn’t afraid to make fun of himself if it meant making others laugh, his self deprecation one of the best facets of his infectious personality.

Joey got sick on March 19, and was hospitalized on March 29 when doctors confirmed the worst- he tested positive for COVID-19.

He died on April 13.

His family calls Joey’s death an unimaginable loss, but says his impact on their lives will last until they are one day reunited.