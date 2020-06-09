



The demonstration was part of unprecedented citywide rallies for racial equality, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Thousands of people made their way over the Brooklyn Bridge. The massive march started at 3 p.m. at a rally outside Brooklyn Borough Hall.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams then led the march over the span. The message: demonstrators want specific, tangible, and impactful changes to the NYPD, and police oversight from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Williams later released a statement on the march:

“Today we took the Brooklyn Bridge in a silent march to send the same message to our leaders – Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo — that we sent Michael Bloomberg almost a decade ago: that we will not be ignored, we will not be pacified, we will not rest, until we see fundamental change that doesn’t just say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but shows you believe it and are willing to fight for it. We are.

“Our silence made a statement, but now, our voices will be raised in protest to honor the names of those lost — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner — and fight for the change that will stop more names from being added to the list. We don’t need minor changes to a system of injustice – it’s working how it was designed- we need a new system of true justice.

“No justice, no peace. If we know justice, we’ll know peace.”

Like the other daytime protests over the last week-plus, Tuesday’s was peaceful. Bauman noticed a significantly smaller uniformed police presence, compared to less than a week ago when demonstrators walked over the bridge. On that day, dozens of officers were barricading and guarding the entrance to the bridge for hours ahead of the march.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday’s demonstration was designed as a two-part event, with the latter taking part later in the evening at City Hall.

As many as 15 families that have lost loved ones to police brutality were expected to attend, including Eric Garner’s mother. Her son was killed in 2014 when an NYPD officer put him in a chokehold while arresting him. Also on hand was the father of Sean Bell, the young man killed in a hail of police bullets in 2006.

Families have said the protests do lead to change.

On Monday, the state Senate passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, which prohibits chokeholds by law enforcement.

The 15 families have been echoing Williams’ calls for police reform, including the defunding of the police. The public has heard many definitions of what that means. It does not mean getting rid of law enforcement altogether, but instead redefining its role.

Reform coalitions have proposed cutting at least $1 billion from the police budget, and reallocating that money money to other services, like mental health programs, so that police are not always the first responders.

“People have to keep coming out. People have to continue to be heard,” one protester said. “Really, that’s the biggest thing, consistency. Like, we have to stay out here.”

“To know these families and stand with these families is so important, because a life that is lost can never come back,” another protester said.

Before the rally, masks and water were handed out. The spread of coronavirus remains a big concern, with officials telling people who are taking part in the protests to get tested.

The heat was also a concern for demonstrators standing in the sun all day, marching far distances.