ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As more regions move past Phase 1 of reopening, there’s concern residents in some areas are letting their guards down too early.

At the Dirty Taco in Rockville Centre, Long Island, a rush of patrons eagerly packed the limited outdoor seating Wednesday, embracing activities like dining and retail, finally allowed under Phase 2 of reopening.

“It feels exhilarating, it does,” employee AnnMarie Cataldo said.

“Definitely a long time coming, it feels so good to be out. I feel free. I feel like I just got out of jail,” one man said.

While many rejoiced over this critical step forward on Long Island, tri-state officials are concerned other areas that haven’t hit the same benchmarks are jumping the gun.

In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, hundreds gathered for a pop-up party Tuesday with no social distancing.

“At the heart of the matter yesterday, we had a bunch of disrespectful young people looking for a good time and not caring at all how they acted in the process,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said in a video posted to Facebook.

Crowds were also seen letting their guard down in Hell’s Kitchen.

An impromptu block party happened Sunday evening without a mask in sight.

“This is pretty surprising actually,” one man said.

“People should be using discretion, being outside in a pandemic,” Lee Golodny, of Hell’s Kitchen, said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Doctors say the scenes are so alarming, they’re worried about the intensity of a second wave, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

While gatherings outdoors are a better alternative than indoors, any large crowd is still considered unsafe.

“If a place that you’re going to looks particularly crowded, you may want to step back. That may not be a circumstance you want to enter into. And think about having a plan B or plan C, as you plan outdoor activities going forward,” said Dr. Louis Morledge, an internist at Lenox Hill Hospital NYC.