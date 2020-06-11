HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some people, while being quarantined at home, pass the time by listening to podcasts.

One podcast, in particular, got started during the coronavirus pandemic. But, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports that’s half the story behind it.

Ryan Licht is a typical teen who loves football.

During the pandemic, Licht and his friend Nate stopped consuming content and started created it.

Their podcast, “Quarantine Football,” attracts thousands of listeners and even sponsors.

“This was completely inspired by boredom, being bored at the house from staying home for about two months and not doing anything besides playing video games and sitting in my bed,” said Licht.

For the past six weeks, the duo has created content, including conversations with professional athletes, nearly everyday.

“If you were to tell me about a year ago that I’d be talking to pro athletes and agents, I would call you crazy,” said Licht. “Because all of this, I would have never even imagined.”

The chances of having this kind of success in a short time are akin to one in a million.

Licht is familiar with those odds.

At 9 months old, he was diagnosed with a stage four liver cancer found in just one in a million.

“When you’re holding your baby in your arms and you hear that they pretty much don’t…have a chance to survive. But, we’re going to give it our best shot,” said Stacey Palant, Ryan’s mother. “I would say that has always been our motto. We’re always going to put our best foot forward.”

“I had only a 10 percent chance of living from my cancer, so everyday pretty much is a blessing. That’s how I treat it,” said Licht.

One of the side effects from the cancer was partial loss of hearing.

But, over the years, Licht thrived with friends and in the classroom.

Licht will attend James Madison University in the fall.

Until then, he’s is a podcaster with a welcoming style that brings out the best in each guest.

“Yes, we’re interviewing these pro athletes,” Licht said. “But, you know, I’m just a kid sitting in my bed with my headset on, talking on my computer, wearing a polo shirt with a bunch of little cactuses on it.”