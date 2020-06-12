BREAKING NEWSGov. Cuomo Signs Police Reform Bills Into Law, Including Repeal Of 50-A & Ban On Chokeholds
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bridgewater-Raritan High School, Graduation, Local TV, New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was a very special graduation ceremony for the graduating class of one New Jersey high school.

They were sent off in style – by school bus.

The seniors of Bridgewater-Raritan High School received door-to-door visits from their principal, staff members, and police and fire department volunteers.

They hit the road to put on five minute ceremonies for each member of the graduating class – more than 700 students.

The graduates all received a graduation kit, featuring school memorabilia, honor awards, and a special surprise: Tickets to an in-person graduation ceremony, approved by Gov. Phil Murphy, to take place in July.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply