The graduates all received a graduation kit, featuring school memorabilia, honor awards, and a special surprise: Tickets to an in-person graduation ceremony, approved by Gov. Phil Murphy, to take place in July.
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was a very special graduation ceremony for the graduating class of one New Jersey high school.
They were sent off in style – by school bus.
The seniors of Bridgewater-Raritan High School received door-to-door visits from their principal, staff members, and police and fire department volunteers.
They hit the road to put on five minute ceremonies for each member of the graduating class – more than 700 students.
