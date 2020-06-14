TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday allowing personal care facilities to reopen on Monday, June 22.
LINK: Read Gov. Murphy’s executive order here.
According to the governor’s office, the list of facilities includes:
- Cosmetology shops
- Barber shops
- Beauty salons
- Hair braiding shops
- Nail salons
- Electrology facilities
- Spas, including day spas and medical spas, at which solely elective and cosmetic medical procedures are performed
- Massage parlors
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
“With proper health and safety protocols in place, personal care business owners who are anxious to get back to serving their customers and communities will have the opportunity to do so,” said Murphy in a statement.
MORE: New Jersey Restaurants Ready To Welcome Customers For Outdoor Dining Starting Monday
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Licensed businesses must comply with the following health and safety standards set by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs:
- Limiting services to appointment-only.
- Performing health screenings, including temperature checks, on clients and staff prior to entry.
- Requiring use of personal protective equipment, and requiring clients to wear face coverings at all times, regardless of the service they are receiving, unless face down on a massage table or where doing so would inhibit a person’s health.
- Ensuring all staff-client pairs maintain at least six feet distance between other pairs, unless separated by physical barriers.
- Adopting enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices.
- Staying informed about new developments and guidance related to COVID-19.
The governor’s office said cosmetology schools and similar training services will remain closed.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention