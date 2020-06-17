NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The chants of protesters have lead to fast-tracking police reform in all levels of government, but it’s receiving mixed reactions from officers.

The mayor and police commissioner have separately been making the case for reforms, but on the ground, it’s leading to frustration from officers.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association posted anonymous interviews on Twitter.

“The higher-ups don’t give you support, then who is going to support you?” one officer said.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Unions say the NYPD is unfairly facing the consequences of the police-involving killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“This [badge] isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis. It’s still got a shine on it,” Mike O’Meara, with the New York State Association of PBAs, said on June 9.

But it was just 10 months ago when union leaders supported Daniel Pantaleo when he was fired. His use of an illegal chokehold led to the death of Eric Garner.

Add to that disparities in social distancing arrests and summonses, physical confrontations with protesters and the recent false claim that Shake Shack employees poisoned two officers.

RELATED STORY: NYPD Finds No Criminality After Officers Sickened At Shake Shack, Appears To Be Accidental

“The disingenuous nature of community policing that is taking place across the country has caused this crisis of legitimacy, of trust,” said Chris Burbank, vice president of Law Enforcement Strategy at the Center for Policing Equity.

Burbank spent 25 years in law enforcement.

Now he works with the Center for Policing Equity at John Jay College. He says more substantive reforms are needed.

“This is about acknowledging the role that policing has played in oppression,” Burbank told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Even within its own ranks.

RELATED STORY: Black Police Officers Remain Committed To Building Bridges Between Community, Police Amid Protests

The NYPD Guardians Association represents black officers and has not been included in joint union press conferences.

“We’re all blue? But the reality is no,” NYPD Guardians Association President Det. Felicia Richards said.

“What would you have said the police department really has still not gotten right?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“One of the biggest problems we have is with equity,” Richards said.

While a majority of officers show up honorably to protect and serve, the reforms are meant to address the few who don’t.

The benevolent associations were contacted, but did not provide anyone for an interview.