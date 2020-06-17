WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Vandals spray painted a Chinese restaurant in Bergen County.
Town officials are calling it a hate crime.
Police say the suspects sprayed the words “COVID-19” and “coronavirus” all over the New Gourmet Garden restaurant on Crescent Avenue in Wyckoff.
A nearby company is cleaning the damage for free.
The restaurant owner says she’s saddened this happened. Many people in the community are appalled.
“I am so disgusted that people in this area would do something like this,” one person said.
Some residents brought flowers for the owner. Others say they will become patrons at the restaurant to show the owner support going forward.
