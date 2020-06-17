Police ReformMayor Announces Additional Reforms Aimed At Making Police Disciplinary Process More Transparent
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Anti-Asian Graffiti, Hate Crime, Local TV, New Jersey, Vandalism, Wyckoff

WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Vandals spray painted a Chinese restaurant in Bergen County.

Vandals spray painted the words “COVID-19” and “coronavirus” all over a Chinese restaurant in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Town officials are calling it a hate crime. (Credit: CBS2)

Town officials are calling it a hate crime.

Police say the suspects sprayed the words “COVID-19” and “coronavirus” all over the New Gourmet Garden restaurant on Crescent Avenue in Wyckoff.

A nearby company is cleaning the damage for free.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The restaurant owner says she’s saddened this happened. Many people in the community are appalled.

“I am so disgusted that people in this area would do something like this,” one person said.

Some residents brought flowers for the owner. Others say they will become patrons at the restaurant to show the owner support going forward.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Comments

Leave a Reply