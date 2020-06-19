TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s among those “looking forward to get a bit of a trim” as barber shops and personal care services reopen in New Jersey Monday.
Barber shops, nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo parlors can all reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
“We have given personal care businesses specific guidance meant to safeguard both clients and staff and greatly lessen the threat of exposure to COVID-19,” he said. “And we ask you to take every precaution as well. Remember to wear your face covering and to keep your social distance. Continue to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Let’s keep our common sense for the common good.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Murphy said the statewide metrics show that efforts to contain the virus “have been working.”
He called on New Jersey residents to get tested for coronavirus to help officials track and beat back the virus.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Holds Daily Briefing
There have been 12,835 total COVID-19 deaths in the state, including 37 new deaths overnight. The governor said officials will also be reviewing death certificates of people whose deaths should’ve perhaps been attributed to the pandemic. He expects the total number to be revised upward next week.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said as of Sunday, Father’s Day, long-term care facilities can start having in-person reunions with family members outdoors, provided a masked staff member is present, and other safeguards are taken. Only two visitors will be permitted at a time, and all visitors must be screened and maintain social distancing.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention