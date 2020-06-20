CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to help small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assemblyman Jose Rivera and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams toured the South of France restaurant on Westchester Avenue.

The owner says she’s grateful for a three-month rent deferral but needs more assistance.

“We are still struggling, we are still dealing with not having received enough of the PPE. Still waiting on loans, the interest alone. The grants are what’s really needed with small businesses,” she said.

Adams says he wanted to be part of the event in the Bronx to show that public support should not stop at borough borders.

He agrees more small business grants should be given.

