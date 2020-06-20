Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to help small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Assemblyman Jose Rivera and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams toured the South of France restaurant on Westchester Avenue.
The owner says she’s grateful for a three-month rent deferral but needs more assistance.
“We are still struggling, we are still dealing with not having received enough of the PPE. Still waiting on loans, the interest alone. The grants are what’s really needed with small businesses,” she said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Adams says he wanted to be part of the event in the Bronx to show that public support should not stop at borough borders.
He agrees more small business grants should be given.