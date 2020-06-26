NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said again Friday that New York City faces a billion dollar budget gap, and may have to lay off 22,000 city employees if no financial relief is forthcoming.

The mayor said he is negotiating with lawmakers in Albany to allow New York City to borrow. He added that no help seems to be coming our way from the federal government.

“The president’s been missing in action on the stimulus. I have spoken to him about it multiple times. I have appealed to him publicly. I have appealed to Senator McConnell. The Republicans are not moving. Let’s be clear. I spoke to Senator Schumer about this recently. Donald Trump has not said a word in favor of a stimulus that would truly help cities and states. Senator McConnell has not scheduled a vote. Let’s get real here. They know there’s a crisis. It has gotten worse, in fact coronavirus is surging around the country. They are doing nothing. They are choosing to do nothing,” he said.

De Blasio said the city’s decision to paint Black Lives Matter on a street near Trump Tower has “no bearing on the stimulus because he’s done absolutely nothing about the stimulus either way.”

The mayor also called on state lawmakers to make sure those people who can’t afford to pay rent can instead use a payment plan to avoid evictions.

“If you can not pay the rent, we’ve got to make sure you’ve got a roof over your head. You should not be evicted. If you can pay the rent, of course you should pay the rent. Because you know what? The building owners need to keep the buildings up, they need to pay bills too. A lot of them are struggling as well,” de Blasio said.

The mayor lauded the fact the New York City is on track for Phase 3 reopening as of July 6.

The city estimates 50,000 workers will return under Phase 3, which will bring back nail salons and spas. Restaurants will be able to return with indoor dining at 50% capacity.

New York City will be opening up an application process for restaurants to have outdoor dining on an entire block closed to traffic as part of the city’s open streets initiative.

The city’s daily indicators all continue to be below thresholds, meaning the city is “holding the line” in the battle against COVID-19.