NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Summer travel is looking a little different this year. It’ll likely be closer to home, so it’s no wonder road trips and RVs are seeing a spike in popularity.

The good old open road is calling once again as parts of the country reopen and Americans itch to escape isolation. Road trips seem to be top of mind.

“I think as people look to have more control over their travels this summer, road tripping is an incredible opportunity. In the past people have seen road trips as absolute freedom,” said Meredith Carey, associate editor at Conde Nast Traveler. “This year I find that it’s providing people with the opposite opportunity in that they can control what they’re traveling in, how clean it is, who they’re with, where they’re stopping.”

Carey says 42% of Conde Nast Traveler readers would drive up to six hours from home for a road trip.

The RV Industry Association found 46 million Americans plan to take an RV trip within the next 12 months.

It’s no surprise, given the control you’ll have over your surroundings, your safety and your health.

So what should you know before you go?

“You’re going to be doing a lot more planning this year than you would’ve in the past because of those restrictions and added quarantines in Maine, New Mexico – even New York, depending on where you’re coming from,” Carey said.

Carey recommends mapping your route out in advance, that way you can familiarize yourself with each state’s regulations, rest stops and restrooms.

Make sure prioritizing your safety comes first.