ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday New York’s lowest total number of daily COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cuomo’s office released a statement noting fewer than 1 percent of yesterday’s tests came back positive, 616 out of 61,906.
Five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state Saturday, the fewest since March 15. Hospitalizations dropped below 900.
“While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up,” said Cuomo.
On Saturday, the governor announced health officials were investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak linked to a drive-in graduation ceremony in Chappaqua.
At least 5 people tested positive for the virus after the event. Cuomo’s office confirmed the first person to test positive had recently traveled to Florida.
