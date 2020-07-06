TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The class of 2020 can finally celebrate in New Jersey.

Schools in the state can begin holding outdoor graduation ceremonies of up to 500 people.

Youth summer camps and in-person summer school can resume today.

As the state lifts restrictions, it is expanding transit as well.

NJ TRANSIT resumed a regular weekday schedule Monday.

“We are continuing down our road back,” said Gov. Phil Murphy,

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Murphy said the rate of transmission of coronavirus has increased slightly.

“This means increasing rate of spread statewide. This is an early warning sign that, quite frankly, we need to do more,” he said.

Murphy said there were two recent outbreaks in New Jersey that were directly linked to travel to COVID-19 hotspots.

“In Hoboken, of 13 new cases reported over the weekend, 12 are directly tied to travel to known hotspots,” Murphy said.

We've learned of several outbreaks across our state DIRECTLY TIED to travel to other #COVID19 hotspots nationwide.

☑️Hoboken: 12/13 new cases are directly tied to travel to known hotspots

☑️North Jersey: Several new cases are tied to people who went to a wedding in Myrtle Beach — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020

He said several cases in North Jersey were tied to travel to a wedding in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Murphy said these cases present an urgent reminder of the need to self-quarantine and wearing face coverings.