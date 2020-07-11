Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are seeing a shortage of coins.
The Federal Reserve is rationing the distribution of coins to banks.
Those banks in turn are supplying fewer coins to businesses.
Some retail stores are now telling customers to use exact change or pay by credit or debit card.
Groups representing small businesses are now asking the Treasury Department to release coins from its inventory.