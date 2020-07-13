NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone has vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue, and this weekend supporters of the movement clashed with pro-police protesters.

The mural was painted in front of Trump Tower to send a very clear message to the president. That message has created strong emotions that came head to head this weekend, and now with red paint vandals want to have the last word, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday

The Black Lives Matter movement is for some a long-awaited declaration of equity, but to others has been deemed a threat.

Crews worked Monday to restore the mural strategically placed on Fifth Avenue after it was defaced with red paint.

“We’re sitting here today and we have to go through something like this. It’s a shame. It’s deplorable,” one person said.

“This just agitates more and more people, without any real substance to it, at this point,” another person said.

PROTESTS AND PAIN

This comes after a weekend of clashes between “Back The Blue” pro-police protesters and those with Black Lives Matter.

On Sunday, a fight erupted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, where five people were arrested and charged, including a 41-year-old man who was Tased by police. Charges against him are pending.

The incidents have deepened the divide, and have people picking sides.

“There is no justice without safety and there is no safety without justice. The mere fact someone critiques problem policing is not an attack on law enforcement,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Adams spent much of his career as an NYPD officer. He’s going to begin a series of conversations between Black Lives Matter and the police.

“If a bullet leaves a barrel of a gun, it does not discriminate if it hits an officer in a blue uniform or a young man in blue jeans, or a little baby 1 years old in a blue baby carriage,” Adams said.

Because Adams knows first hand that you can support the police and believe the department needs reforms.

As gun violence continues to plague the city, Adams said there has to be a sense of urgency to find common ground.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.