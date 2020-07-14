NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy are tightening the restrictions on travel into our area, adding four new states to the hot spot quarantine list.

There’s also enforcement beginning Tuesday at New York airports, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The four states added to the advisory list are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin, bringing the total to 22. Delaware has been taken off the list.

Travelers from any of the identified states to New York or New Jersey must quarantine for 14 days.

Here’s how it works at airports: When a traveler arrives at the gate they must have a new Department of Health form filled out. They will be met by an enforcement team, which will check phones or paperwork to confirm. If the form is not filled out, the traveler could face a hefty fine.

Craig Davis landed LaGuardia from Georgia, one of the spiking states, and told Duddridge about the process.

“Just basic questions, like what state are you coming from? Have you been around anybody who has had any symptoms of the virus,” said Davis, who came in from Atlanta. “I’m not sure what to think yet, because I haven’t studied it, but if it’s to keep the virus down, I’ll give it a thumb’s up.”

Passengers either get the form before boarding or in the air, and can fill it out electronically. It asks for contact information, where the traveler plans to stay, and if you are traveling from a state designated as having a significant amount of community spread. If so, it advises that you must quarantine for two weeks.

Duddridge couldn’t find anyone at LaGuardia who objected.

“Because there are definitely spikes in other states, so I think it’s necessary,” one traveler said.

The new measures apply to anyone who arrives by air, car, bus, or train, but doesn’t apply to essential workers or someone just passing through a state within a 24-hour period.

“I’m only here for a day, so it doesn’t affect me, really. I’m kind of happy about that. But I think that’s a good idea for them to put that in place. Just because I know a lot of people are using this downtime to go to other states, get vacations out of it,” said Najoua Alioualla, who arrived from Chicago.

If you don’t fill out a form, you could face a fine of up to $2,000.

The mandate was announced Monday as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s plan to help contain the rate of coronavirus spread.

“None of this is pleasant, but we’ve gone through this before. We went through this, watched 3 million Europeans, people from Europe, come into this state, and bringing the virus. Fool me once. We can’t be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country, bringing the virus,” Cuomo said.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said it’s possible New Jersey could implement similar measures.

“We’ll do it our own way, but we’re deadly serious about this. This is a travel advisory,” Murphy said. “We knew what we opened our state up we would take on more risk of transmission of the virus. But there’s an added element from folks who are coming in from out of state, from hotspots.”

What passengers landing in New York said they aren’t sure about is if the state will be following up with them to make sure they’re staying at home.

“I’m kind of confused, too, because I mean also it seems like paperwork gets lost super easy, so who knows? I’ll be quarantining. I don’t think they said anything up there, but I know that should be what everyone’s doing,” Andrea Baxter said.

Duddridge reached out to Gov. Cuomo’s office to find out how the state is enforcing the form mandate for people driving into the state, but did not immediately get an answer.