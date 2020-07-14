RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is an alarming rate of COVID-19 infection among younger people on Long Island.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says a large percentage of positive cases are people under the age of 30.
Ten lifeguards at Ocean Beach have tested positive along with four people who attended a private party on July 4.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Bellone says the numbers are moving in the wrong direction.
“In the last 24 hours, the number of new positive cases in Suffolk County has risen by 102. We now have 42,214 positive cases,” he said Tuesday. “This is the first time the number of new positive cases has risen above the 100 mark since March.”
Bellone did announce one positive trend, however. For the third straight day, there were no coronavirus deaths in Suffolk County.