NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Earlier this week, a stray bullet went flying through a Brooklyn apartment while multiple people were home.

Terrifying moments like that are becoming more common as a spike in gun violence continues to plague communities.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to one resident about the ordeal on Thursday.

“It went through the two pains of glass straight into the wall, across over there,” Rodrigo Lee said.

Lee was talking about a stray bullet that pierced his window and shot across the living room of his Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment.

His girlfriend was just feet away.

“She was just ducked around the couch, because she was charging her phone, and right after that the bullet just came through,” Lee said.

Police said an argument between two groups outside on Tuesday evening turned violent. The suspects fired the shots from a white Lexus, striking a 27-year-old and a 40-year-old who were on the street.

“Any one of us could be looking outside, seeing if it was fireworks, and could’ve been hit,” Lee said.

On Thursday, police released pictures of a man wanted for a similar but separate incident in the Bronx. Officers said the man fired multiple shots at the corner of East 168th Street and Franklin Avenue back on June 19.

One of the bullets went through an apartment window. No one was injured.

It was a more grim scenario over the weekend in Brooklyn, where a stray bullet struck and killed 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. as he was sitting in his stroller.

“It was honestly pretty scary and terrifying, because I just moved here a couple of days prior,” Lee said.

He said it was not the welcome to the neighborhood he expected. Crews removed the damaged window and he said he hopes they replace it with one that’s bulletproof.

In this case and so many others, police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.