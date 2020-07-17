Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a powerful moment Friday at a Long Island hospital after a man’s long fight against the coronavirus.
Doctors and nurses cheered as Hafeez Rehman left the Long Island Jewish Medical Center after 108 days.
The hospital says it was the longest stay of any COVID patient.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Rehman, who is 41 years old, had to be intubated three times.
He’ll now spend some time at a rehab center before going home.