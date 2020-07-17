Breaking NewsNYPD Announces Arrest Of Suspect In Killing, Dismemberment Of Tech Entrepreneur On Lower East Side
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a powerful moment Friday at a Long Island hospital after a man’s long fight against the coronavirus.

Doctors and nurses cheered as Hafeez Rehman left the Long Island Jewish Medical Center after 108 days.

The hospital says it was the longest stay of any COVID patient.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Rehman, who is 41 years old, had to be intubated three times.

He’ll now spend some time at a rehab center before going home.

