NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, there are now calls for stricter privacy.

“Two weeks ago, my life as I knew it changed in an instant. My family will never be the same,” Judge Esther Salas says in a video statement.

Judge Salas – a wife and mother – released a nine minute, emotional video describing the last moments she had with her son Daniel Anderl. They had just finished celebrating his 20th birthday at their home in New Brunswick on July 19th when her life turned into a nightmare.

“Daniel said ‘Mom, lets keep talking. I love talking to you, mom.’ And it was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang and Daniel looked at me and said ‘Who is that?’ Before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming ‘No!'” she says in the video.

Watch: Judge Esther Salas Statement On Fatal Attack On Her Family

Police believe Roy Den Hollander, a men’s rights lawyer, targeted Salas because of her position as a federal judge, showing up at her front door armed and acting as a FedEx driver.

“I later learned this monster, who had a FedEx package in his hands, opened fire, but Daniel being Daniel protected his father and he took the shooter’s first bullet directly his chest. The shooter then turns his attention to my husband, one shot after another,” Judge Salas says in the video.

Her husband Mark Anderl was shot three times, including to his chest, and is recovering in the hospital.

Hollander was later found dead by suicide. It was discovered he was behind the killing of another lawyer in California. Authorities believe he planned to target several other people, including at least one other judge.

“I am begging those who are in power to do something. For my family, the threat was real and the free flow of information from the internet allowed this sick and depraved human being to find all our personal information and target us,” Judge Salas says in the video.

She is now pushing for stricter enforcement surrounding privacy so this doesn’t happen to others, and so her son’s death is not in vain.