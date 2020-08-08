NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – More than 700,000 homes and businesses in the Tri-State Area were still without electricity Saturday morning as utilities continued trying to get the lights on four days after Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, more than 288,000 utility customers were in the dark in Connecticut, more than 298,000 in New York City and its suburbs, and more than 133,000 in New Jersey, according to various utilities.

Power Outages

Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, PSEG Long Island reported fewer than 95,000 of its customers were without power. The utility said most would have power back by Sunday, but it could take until Monday in areas that suffered the most damage.

RELATED STORY: Long Islanders Running Out Of Patience While Waiting For Power To Return Days After Tropical Storm Isaias

PSEG LI also announced it is opening six customer outreach centers providing free water and ice from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The centers will offer drive-thru service to maintain social distancing. The center are open at the following locations:

Patchogue – 460 E Main St

Brentwood – 1650 Islip Ave

Greenlawn – 288 Pulaski Rd

Roslyn – 250 Willis Ave

Woodmere – Five Towns Shopping Center- 253-01 Rockaway Blvd

Babylon – Babylon Town Hall – 200 E Sunrise Hwy

Power companies called Isaias one of the biggest outage producers in recent years. Con Edison said Saturday that crews are rebuilding entire sections of the overhead wire system in some places.

MORE: Power Outages, Lingering Debris Cause Mounting Frustration Across Tri-State

The company said more than 1,700 of its workers were in the field, with 1,200 reinforcements from other companies and contractors; another 320 are due to arrive Sunday.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)