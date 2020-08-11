ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to pull the plug on two major utility companies.
Cuomo said Con Edison and PSEG Long Island have performed the worst when it comes to restoring power following Tropical Storm Isaias.
He warned they could lose their licenses.
“I am not bluffing. I do not bluff. Your franchise can be revoked,” said the governor. “Con Edison, your franchise can be revoked. And I am as serious as a heart attack. PSEG, you know your franchise can be revoked.”
New York’s Public Service Commission is currently investigating the companies’ response.
Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.
New York:
New Jersey:
Connecticut:
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.