NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sister of a man found dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment is speaking out for the first time about the horrors she and her family have been going through ever since his death.

“I’ll never be able to hug Fahim again,” said Ruby Saleh.

Heartbroken, still trying to comprehend the loss of her 33-year-old brother Fahim Saleh, Ruby Saleh posted a video tribute on the one month anniversary of his death.

Watch: Ruby Saleh Tribute To Brother Fahim Saleh

“My family and I are in such shock and debilitating pain. Our beautiful boy was taken from us. Right now, it doesn’t feel like life can ever be joyful again,” she says in the video.

Last month, when a cousin hadn’t heard from Fahim Saleh, she went to his Lower East Side luxury condo on East Houston Street, and discovered his body in the living room, his head, arms and legs amputated.

Police say Saleh had just returned from a three mile run when he was stabbed and killed.

Sources tell CBS2 his assistant, 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil, was embezzling money from the scooter-for-hire company Saleh founded.

Haspil promised to pay him back $100,000, but investigators believe Haspil killed him instead. He is now charged with second degree murder.

“We will dedicate ourselves to make sure Fahim gets justice. My brother’s death was a crime of the most cruel and heinous nature,” Ruby Saleh says in the video.

She describes her brother as a self-taught entrepreneur, helping the developing world through technology, who would travel across the globe to surprise his family for special occasions, loved pranks and making garlic mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving.

“If you are someone’s sister, the next time you see your brother, please hug him as tightly as you can for as long as you want,” Ruby Saleh says in the video.

The Saleh family says they are doing everything in their power to keep Fahim’s memory alive and vision ongoing.

Haspil pleaded not guilty in July and is being held without bail.

You can read Ruby Saleh’s tribute to her brother Fahim by clicking here.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.