NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s been a particularly violent weekend during a historically violent summer in New York. There were at least nine shootings in the city overnight, from Prospect Park in Brooklyn to the Lower East Side.

At least 40 people have been hurt and six people were killed in the dozens of shootings this weekend, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

In one incident, police said a man opened fire on another man on the 4-5-6 subway platform at Grand Central Station around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Then, around 8 p.m. in the Soundview section of The Bronx, a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in the passenger seat of a car parked on Beach Avenue.

Two hours later, a man and a woman were shot on Lincoln Avenue in East New York.

Two hours after that, a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg near Grand Army Plaza.

“This is the community we live in, and every day something happened, somebody getting shot or something happened or getting robbed, it’s a shame,” one man in Harlem said.

“I think it’s just something that’s happening everywhere in the city,” said another man in Harlem.

Year-to-year statistics show a shocking increase in shootings.

CBS2 compared the numbers from August 14, 2019 to August 14, 2020.

There were two shooting incidents with two victims on the date in 2019. One year later, there were 12 shooting with 20 victims.

As the city struggles with a remarkably violent summer, some people are trying to make a difference.

“We need to give hope to our younger generation,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Katz joined community activists Saturday at a Stop The Violence demonstration in Far Rockaway, then appeared at an all-day gun buyback event at Greater Springfield Community Church in Jamaica – $200 given for each gun turned in. No questions asked.

“Every gun we take off the street today is a gun that will not be used in the neighborhood,” said Katz.

Katz said she is working to keep guns out of the hands of a younger generation. However, with youth programs canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, community activists said they’ll have to work harder than ever to reach their goal.

Elizabeth McCarthy is CEO of the group Sheltering Arms, which goes into communities with high crime rates with outreach workers to establish trust.

McCarthy said, “Kids get into trouble when they’re not busy, and when they don’t have productive things and when they don’t have hope.”

