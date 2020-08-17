NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The weekend of gun violence spilled into the workweek Monday morning when four men were shot in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

It happened at the corner of Atlantic and Williams Avenues around 2:15 a.m., CBS2’s John Dias reported.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, police still had that area blocked off. All four victims are expected to be OK.

Another man was shot in Manhattan. The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting on the Upper West Side Monday.

A 29-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery on West 93rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, according to police.

That victim is expected to be OK, too.

Upper West Side Shooting:

There were 27 shooting incidents on Saturday and Sunday, with 31 victims. Six were killed.

Paul Pinkney, 47, a father of two, is one of the latest victims of gun violence this summer. Pinkney was shot in Prospect Park around 2 a.m. Sunday, after lighting a candle for a neighbor who was gunned down days earlier.

Fifty-seven people were shot – eight fatally – from August 13-16, according to the NYPD.

The victims include correction officer John Jeff, 28, in Queens.

In another incident, police said a suspect – caught on surveillance video – shot and wounded a 40-year-old man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station on Saturday. Early Monday morning, the NYPD said they arrested Tearance Crumpty, 26, of Queens, and charged him with attempted murder.

Darrin Porcher, professor of criminal justice at Pace University and a former NYPD lieutenant, said he blames defunding the police and failed leadership from the deBlasio Administration.

“The city is under siege. We’ve had multiple shootings this weekend alone. We’ve far eclipsed the number of shootings for the last 2 years in this year, 2020, alone,” said Porcher. “We need to have that manpower in place, and what it’s going to require is a greater amount of overtime.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, another former police officer, said he believes there’s been a substantial drop in arrests because officers are not doing their jobs.

“I want to renew my calls for a Tri-State task force to deal with the overproliferation of handguns in house,” said Adams, who’s also calling for an “unpredictable model” of policing, which would incorporate unmarked vehicles and officers.

Adams said he also believes the city needs a plan to deal with high unemployment, which he thinks is contributing to the violence.

Amid the spike in shootings and fears related to hotels housing emotionally disturbed homeless people, the unarmed and all-volunteer Guardian Angels deployed 60 members to the Upper West Side.

“When we first arrived 10 days ago, it was complete chaos,” said Curtis Sliwa, the group’s founder. “The cops are not responding, they’re not coming. You gotta take matters into your own hands.”

CBS2 saw neighbors thanking the group, but others worry it creates the possibility for more conflict because there is no agency holding them accountable.

“I’m really worried that by introducing civilian vigilante groups into the neighborhood, we actually make the neighborhood much more dangerous,” said Melissa Sanchez, an Upper West Side resident.

President Trump is hinting at possible federal intervention, warning on Twitter he would step in if Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t get a handle on it.

