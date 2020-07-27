NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Neighbors of a Manhattan hotel have concerns about a temporary homeless shelter being set up there.

Before the pandemic, the Lucerne Hotel went for nearly $400 a night. Now, hundreds of homeless men will be calling it home, at least for now.

They were bused in from downtown as the city tries to lower the population at two men’s shelters in the East Village and protect those residents from COVID-19.

The bill will go to FEMA, but the decision came from City Hall.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, neighbors weren’t consulted until just a few days ago.

“I understand they’re all recovering addicts, which I support recovery, that’s wonderful. But there was no community discussion or a review. It was just pushed upon us with no normal process,” neighbor Jamie Berg said.

In all, 283 men are moving into the Lucerne.

The nonprofit Project Renewal said the newly transplanted Upper West Siders will have daily wellness checks, mask requirements and there will be 20 security guards on each shift.

Still, neighbors say, “not in my backyard.”

“I have no problem taking care of these people, OK? No problem. But to put them at my backdoor – I’m petrified, I am really petrified,” said one woman named Carolee.

This is not the first time this has happened. The city has placed thousands of homeless people into hotels since early in the pandemic.

Caloway asked Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office why neighbors weren’t notified until late last week. He was told to contact the office of homeless services.