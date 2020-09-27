NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are still looking for suspects Sunday after a pair of shootings, including one that was deadly, in Brooklyn and The Bronx.
A man, 37, was killed late Friday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant after he and another man were shot near the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Monroe Street.
A 35-year-old man also shot was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.
Hours later, two women were hit by stray bullets around 4 a.m. in Mott Haven. It happened outside the Mill Brook Houses.
The victims, 40 and 33, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
