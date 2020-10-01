NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Questions are being raised about how to keep children safe from COVID-19 as many return to school for in-person classes.

“It was definitely weird because we have to social distance and wear masks,” 10-year-old Riley Barefoot told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Riley , along with 10-year-olds Charlotte Hoke and Sofie Goldstein, just started 5th grade.

“I’m really happy. I did not like remote learning at all,” Charlotte said

Her parents made sure their daughter was well prepared.

Schools: The New Normal

“Honestly, I think we talked to her about it every single day for the last week to make sure she knew what the rules were,” said Brian Hoke.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena of Northwell Health said it’s important for students to stay in small groups, or pods, while in school.

“Everyone should have their own set of tools, you know, pencils, erasers, scissors,” Dr. Cioe-Pena said.

KEEPING UP YOUR OWN WELL-BEING

He said as long as schools are enforcing safety protocols, there’s nothing more parents need to do when their kids get home.

“The idea that they’re going to carry it home on their backpack and you have to spray down their backpack or that they have to shower immediately… Really, the only thing they have to wash frequently are their hands,” said Dr. Cioe-Pena.

When it comes to anxiety about going back to school, experts say it’s often adults who have issues. They say kids are very adaptable and will take the adults’ lead when it comes to how to react.

