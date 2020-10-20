CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to serve as New Jersey’s new education commissioner.

She is currently interim executive county superintendent.

The governor announced her nomination Tuesday morning, with both acknowledging the unique challenges she will face during the pandemic.

“With all that we continue to battle with COVID-19, I know Angelica will bring a steady hand, a cool head and a strong heart to our fight,” said Murphy.

“We have been knocked down and will continue to stumble on occasion as we work to stand tall in our fight against COVID-19,” Dr. Allen-McMillan added.

Dr. Allen-McMillan’s nomination will now have to be approved by the State Senate.

