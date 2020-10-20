Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is set to hold a briefing on election day security in New York City.
The briefing was set to begin at 12:30 p.m. at One Police Plaza.
Early voting begins at select locations in New York City on Oct. 24. Voters can also submit absentee ballots.
To find your early voting or election day poll site in New York City, click here.
CLICK HERE to check out our election guide.
