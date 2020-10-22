CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a chaotic scene Brooklyn as police were chasing a man after a shooting Thursday.

Video shows NYPD officers chasing after a man just moments after a shooting at a deli on Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

It all unfolded around 5:30 p.m.

It’s not clear if the man being chased was involved in the shooting.

Police say the shooting victim is in critical condition.

No word yet on what may have led to the shooting.

