NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Election Day approaches, some couples and families are facing a split decision when it comes to voting for president.

Rachelle and Christian Jones have been married for 18 years. Their relationship is built on faith, trust, and until this year, they shared similar political views.

Now, Christian Jones supports President Donald Trump, while Rachelle Jones supports former vice president Joe Biden.

A longtime Republican, Rachelle Jones made the switch on who she supports.

“Just this summer, as we saw the Black Lives Matter movement,” she said. “I feel like we had a big blowout in the family chat.”

“Christian, when she was no longer Team Trump, how did that sit with you?” CBS2’s Jessica Layton asked.

“It was hard at the beginning,” Christian Jones said.

Psychotherapist Josh Jonas says politics is making its way into therapy sessions more and more.

“We’re talking about politics, but we’re not really talking about politics. We’re talking about how you don’t get me and you don’t understand me,” Jonas said. “So if somebody that we love all of a sudden has different values and beliefs, it can feel scary.”

That may be why so many voters told CBS2 they don’t even discuss politics in their closest circles anymore.

“It’s so heated. It’s so, like, even families I’m sure might be getting broken up,” one person said.

“My own parents have opposing views from me,” another person said. “You can’t really change their minds.”

“It’s best to not try to be right, not try to change someone’s mind. I just wanna try to be curious and really see if I can understand where you are coming in terms of your values, in terms of your beliefs,” Jonas said.

It’s working for the Jones family.

“It’s hard, but they key is just swallowing your ego,” Christian Jones said.

“We look for places that we agree,” Rachelle Jones said.

They both agree, Nov. 4 and the end of the election year can’t come soon enough.

Experts say the best way to handle a conversation with someone who always has to be right is just walk away or simply say, “I don’t want to talk about this.”

They also say outright banning political talk at the holidays could backfire.

