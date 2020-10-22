CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Paterson Public School District is getting help with its digital divide.

More students in need will now have technology in hand for remote learning.

The Power Foundation gave the district a grant to buy 12 new Chromebooks.

In August, CBS2 reported on the district’s efforts to make sure all 29,000 students had a device for online learning.

The Power Foundation supports STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

