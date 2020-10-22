Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An individual climbed up part of the Queensboro Bridge and streamed the stunt online Thursday.
Traffic was slowed to a crawl as NYPD emergency units worked to get that person down.
CBS2 has been told the climber is now in custody.
All lanes were blocked going westbound on the upper level. The left lane on the upper eastbound level was also blocked.
