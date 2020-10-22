CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queensboro Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An individual climbed up part of the Queensboro Bridge and streamed the stunt online Thursday.

A man was taken into custody on Oct. 22, 2020, after climbing part of the Queensboro Bridge and streaming the stunt online. (Credit: YouTube user Smooth Sanchez IRL)

Traffic was slowed to a crawl as NYPD emergency units worked to get that person down.

CBS2 has been told the climber is now in custody.

All lanes were blocked going westbound on the upper level. The left lane on the upper eastbound level was also blocked.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply