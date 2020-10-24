NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push Saturday to get weapons off the streets of New York.
The Bronx District Attorney’s Office and the New York Yankees are teaming up for a gun buyback event with an extra incentive.
“I was able to secure 75 iPads that I plan to give to the first 75 people… The Yankees called me on Monday morning and they told me that they will match the donation that I received of the 75 iPads,” said Bronx DA Darcel Clark.
The gun buyback starts at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in the Bronx.
People can turn in operable handguns for a $200 cash card, with no questions asked.
The first 150 people will receive an iPad.
