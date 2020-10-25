NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from police shows a shooting in Brooklyn that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.
It happened around 1 a.m. Friday, but police released the video late Saturday.
Video shows a gunman dressed in black fired into a car on Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The victims, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were shot multiple times and are being treated at the hospital.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
