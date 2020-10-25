NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic was snarled and objects were thrown at cars at times Sunday as caravan rallies traveled through Manhattan and Brooklyn in support of President Donald Trump.

Several arrests were also made during clashes in Times Square.

All day long, Jewish supporters of Trump drove around Brooklyn and in Manhattan to rally for the president just nine days away from Election Day.

Their parade route got heated after they crossed paths with counter-protesters.

The pro-Trump caravan started peacefully in Brooklyn. Cars and trucks flanked with Trump 2020 signs were seen driving down Ocean Parkway.

The parade of vehicles then made its way into Manhattan, and that’s when things got ugly, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

The worst of it happened as the caravan drove through Times Square.

One Trump supporter wearing a red hoodie jumped out of his vehicle after a counter-protester allegedly taunted the man’s daughter, who was with him.

Fists started flying and one fight led to another.

Counter-protesters were also seen throwing rocks and eggs at Trump supporters, including former mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was part of the caravan.

Police say seven people were arrested in Times Square.

The parade continued on back to Brooklyn, where participants blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge and ended with a rally in Marine Park.

Hundreds of Trump supporters crowded in the park to show their allegiance.

Police say five men and two women were arrested in Times Square. Charges are still pending.

No officers were injured.

