NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pace University held a memorial Thursday honoring Danroy Henry Jr., a student and football player who was killed by police 10 years ago.
The school’s Black Student Union retired Henry’s number 12 jersey as part of its first social justice rally.
DJ Henry was shot and killed in 2010 while out with friends in Westchester County.
RELATED STORY: Celebrities Join Push To Reopen Case For DJ Henry, Black College Football Player Fatally Shot By Police In Westchester
He was sitting in his car when he was shot by a white officer who had responded to a disturbance at a nearby bar.
Passengers in the car say the officer ran out in front of them. The officer said he opened fire because he was in fear for his life.
The case went before a grand jury, but the officer was never charged.
WATCH — Mom Of DJ Henry, Man Killed By Police In 2010: “It’s Heartbreaking To See That Nothing Has Changed”
A video message from DJ’s parents was played at the ceremony.
“He loved playing football at Pace and he loved being a part of a team, and so we feel like you guys are part of that team now as we work together to create true change in our world,” Angella Henry, DJ’s mother, said.
DJ Henry’s birthday was Thursday. He would have turned 31.
