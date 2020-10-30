NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rain and flooding are making for some dangerous situations on the road.

There was major flooding Thursday in Newark, and it could be a problem again Friday.

The area under a bridge near McLellan Street and Runiak Avenue is notorious for rising water and poor drainage.

Unfortunately, people learned the hard way driving through. Some even moved police barriers or tried to go around them.

One woman on her way home from work was stuck for about an hour.

“I turned my steering wheel, I put it in neutral and got out and pushed it as hard as I could up until the point that I could. Then I just quickly put it in park because I couldn’t push any more,” said Melanie Hill, of Kearny. “Terrifying. I just got off work, I’m trying to go home, and it’s raining. So it’s a little scary, but hopefully I’ll be OK.”

CBS2’s weather teams says light to moderate rain could lead to ponding on the roadways Friday.

Drivers will also want to keep in mind a lot of leaves have come off the trees, so storm drains are struggling.

