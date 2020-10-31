NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic isn’t stopping the Halloween fun taking place across the tri-state area.
An adorable event for pet owners was held Saturday afternoon at the Elizabeth Street Garden in Lower Manhattan.
New Yorkers dressed their dogs in costumes for the garden’s first ever pet parade.
Organizers say usually a harvest festival is held this time of year, but they had to make some changes due to COVID.
“We wanted to do something that brought a lot of joy to everyone and brought the neighborhood together,” Elizabeth Street Garden Executive Director Joseph Reiver said. “I think everyone needed this. I think everyone needed to have that happiness and have the dogs come out in their costumes.”
There were also some early trick-or-treaters out in Forest Hills, Queens.
