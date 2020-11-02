NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City and some businesses are are preparing for large-scale protests or even riots following Tuesday’s election.

More preparations were underway Sunday across Manhattan to avoid rioting and looting similar to what the city saw during anti-police protests this summer, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

CJ Walker works at Saturdays NYC in SoHo.

“We’re talking about boarding up the store, potentially the large windows,” Walker said.

Saturdays NYC was one of several businesses that was hit by looters, but this time they’re not taking any chances and are planning to board up.

“You never know with things in this country. You just never know the outcome of the election. A lot of businesses around are boarding up trying to prep for it,” Walker said.

Not far away, Henrik Vibskov Boutique is less worried about potential unrest, but has made sure its insurance policy covers damages as a result of riots just in case.

“If glass was crashed, they would cover, and if something is stolen, they cover it,” employee Moto Ito said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city is prepared for several protests to break out on Tuesday as well as the potential of differing groups confronting one another, adding if things turn violent, the NYPD will step in.

The NYPD said it has reviewed how it responded to this summer’s events and has implemented more training for officers. It has also advised businesses to take extra security measures.

In the Bronx, pastors from the Clergy Council of the 49th Precinct came together Sunday to pray for peace.

“We pray that the results be legitimate and we don’t want to see violence in our neighborhoods. We don’t want to see destruction in our land,” 49th Precinct Pastor Jay Gooding Sr. said.

Local business owners agree.

“People just take to things in their own way and some people take advantage of the emotions around,” Walker said.

They say it’s important to be ready if things get out of hand.

