NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Businesses across the city are taking steps to secure their stores in preparation for potential unrest on Election Night.
Police are stepping up enforcement and have encouraged businesses to take extra precautions, like putting up sheets of plywood.
Business owners say they’re prepared for anything but hope the city stays calm. Stores like Saks Fifth Avenue are taking no chances when it comes to protecting their property.
“If Trump wins, probably. I mean, look how close we are to his building. If he wins, there will probably be protests,” Jason Xavier told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.
“I think it’s pretty unfortunate that it has come to this at this point. But I guess after everything that happened this summer, the stores just want to be prepared,” Saro Gumusyan said.
CAMPAIGN 2020: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election
Violence and looting shocked the city in late May and June during protests following the death of George Floyd.
Now, the NYPD is encouraging store owners to board up or, at the very least, to put away their merchandise as a deterrent.
“Better safe than sorry,” said Fifth Avenue Association President Jerome Barth. “A number of stores have also taken additional precautionary measures, such as hiring private security.”
A security guard could be seen stationed outside one Nike store, and many shops along the city’s poshest shopping street — Fifth Avenue — have hired off-duty officers to keep them safe.
The NYPD says it will also be removing trash cans along Fifth Avenue on Election Day and even suggested some Midtown restaurants remove outdoor furniture so they can’t be used as projectiles.
The extra safety measures are a big expense. It can cost tens of thousands of dollars to board up a storefront.
Meanwhile, the NYPD is prepared for a number of protests that are planned as early as Monday.
At some point in time, the adults have to take over. If these people who are so prone to violence can be identified early, then they should be contained early. Streets should be locked off. If there are pallets of bricks being delivered to commercial urban areas, do some detective work and find out who bought them and why they are being delivered. We have foreign interests taking over our government officials through graft and our constitutional operations through disruption. It is time for we the people to do what the mayor, the governor and the misguided socialist demoncrats won’t do…protect our national identity under GOD ALMIGHTY. We have been gracious to the rest of the world, only to have them spit on us. Don’t like us? Don’t come here or leave.