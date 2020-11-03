Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute at a polling site in Brooklyn was caught on camera Tuesday.
Witnesses say a supporter of President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate voters in Park Slope.
Police say the Trump supporter and another person were harassing each other.
More Election 2020 Coverage:
Officers spent nearly an hour resolving the issue.
They determined the man’s SUV, which had a Trump flag on it, was an appropriate distance away.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYC Businesses Start Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Unrest: ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’
- Seen On Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Knocked Unconscious In Unprovoked Attack On Brooklyn Sidewalk
- MTA Workers Discover Burned, Decomposed Body In Manhattan Subway Tunnel
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.