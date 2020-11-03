ELECTION 2020Check The Latest Results As They Come In From Across The Country & Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute at a polling site in Brooklyn was caught on camera Tuesday.

Witnesses say a supporter of President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate voters in Park Slope.

A dispute at a polling site in Brooklyn was caught on camera on Nov. 3, 2020. (Credit: Whitney Hu)

Police say the Trump supporter and another person were harassing each other.

Officers spent nearly an hour resolving the issue.

They determined the man’s SUV, which had a Trump flag on it, was an appropriate distance away.

