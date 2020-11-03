ELECTION 2020Check The Latest Results As They Come In From Across The Country & Tri-State Area
GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is expecting a record turnout of voters Tuesday.

People stood in long lines across the state, including in Madison, New Haven County.

Connecticut is expecting a record turnout of voters for the 2020 election. (Credit: CBS2)

Wait times at some polling places were at least an hour.

Gov. Ned Lamont voted in Greenwich. He said a historic number of voters chose to submit absentee ballots.

“We started processing the absentee ballots on Friday and started counting them at 6 o’clock this morning,” he said.

According to Connecticut’s secretary of state, about 50% of Connecticut’s eligible voters had already cast ballots, including absentee ballots, by noon.

Polls in Connecticut close at 8 p.m.

