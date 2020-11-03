GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is expecting a record turnout of voters Tuesday.
People stood in long lines across the state, including in Madison, New Haven County.
Wait times at some polling places were at least an hour.
Gov. Ned Lamont voted in Greenwich. He said a historic number of voters chose to submit absentee ballots.
“We started processing the absentee ballots on Friday and started counting them at 6 o’clock this morning,” he said.
According to Connecticut’s secretary of state, about 50% of Connecticut’s eligible voters had already cast ballots, including absentee ballots, by noon.
Polls in Connecticut close at 8 p.m.
