NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Things are heating up this Election Day in Southern Brooklyn and on Staten Island.
Republican Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis is trying to beat incumbent Democrat Max Rose. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the 11th District is one of the most contentious districts in the country.
Both candidates say they feel confident they’re going to win, but of course, only one can prevail.
Dias spoke with a Bay Ridge man who was one of the first people in line before his polling place even opened.
“I wanted to get my vote in. This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime — if not the history of this country,” he said.
A massive crowd soon joined him outside P.S. 264. Once the doors opened, they slowly made their way inside and socially distanced.
Many said they were there not only to cast their ballots, but to let go of some election anxiety.
“I feel much better now that I voted,” Bibiana Mancero said.
“I feel important today. I feel very important that I voted, because I know my vote counts,” said Angel Robles.
Suzanne Offerman said it’s been the talk of her household.
“My husband and I have been talking about the election more I think than we ever have before,” she told Dias.
These particular New Yorkers are not only voting for the next president of the United Staes, but also the representative of the 11th Congressional District — the city’s only swing district, which covers Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.
Incumbent Democrat and Army veteran Max Rose is going up against Republican Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis. Both have been airing a tremendous number of negative ads for weeks.
Taking those blows to the streets Tuesday, Rose greeted voters in Bay Ridge.
“Nicole has nothing to run on besides her woeful record of addressing any problem whatsoever and getting right in line with the Republic party when they raise our property taxes and when they stand in the way of state and local aid,” he said.
A few hours later and less than a mile away, Malliotakis threw attacks, as well.
“People are rightfully upset with what’s happening in our city under one-party Democratic rule. They have seen crime increase, they feel less safe, they see the quality of life deteriorating,” she said. “They have seen how far Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Max Rose and Bill de Blasio have taken our city.”
Given all the absentee ballots that will need to be counted, it could be days or weeks before a winner is declared in this race. Both candidates say they will be patient and respect the process.
