NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Things are heating up this Election Day in Southern Brooklyn and on Staten Island.

Republican Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis is trying to beat incumbent Democrat Max Rose. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the 11th District is one of the most contentious districts in the country.

Both candidates say they feel confident they’re going to win, but of course, only one can prevail.

Dias spoke with a Bay Ridge man who was one of the first people in line before his polling place even opened.

“I wanted to get my vote in. This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime — if not the history of this country,” he said.

Latest Results: 11th Congressional District – Max Rose (D-Inc.) vs. Nicole Malliotakis (R)

A massive crowd soon joined him outside P.S. 264. Once the doors opened, they slowly made their way inside and socially distanced.

Many said they were there not only to cast their ballots, but to let go of some election anxiety.

“I feel much better now that I voted,” Bibiana Mancero said.

“I feel important today. I feel very important that I voted, because I know my vote counts,” said Angel Robles.

Suzanne Offerman said it’s been the talk of her household.

“My husband and I have been talking about the election more I think than we ever have before,” she told Dias.

