NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continue to search for the suspects who vandalized attorney Randy Mastro’s townhouse on the Upper East Side.
Mastro represents local residents who have been fighting remove homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel.
His townhouse was vandalized during the early morning hours of Oct. 21 on East 83rd Street.
Surveillance video shows a large group of people ride up on bicycles and quickly set to work.
Police said they painted graffiti on the facade of Mastro’s building, threw red paint and eggs, and damaged the locks with glue.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer condemned the vandalism.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- NYC Businesses Start Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Unrest: ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’
- MTA Workers Discover Burned, Decomposed Body In Manhattan Subway Tunnel
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.